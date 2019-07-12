As Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Valuation Rose, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Boosted by $411,516 Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 31,133 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ms India Investment (IIF) by 45,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 15,000 shares. 4,669 are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company reported 15,550 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Karpus accumulated 56,883 shares. Lincoln Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,999 shares. Raymond James Associates has 157,168 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 137,127 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1 are held by Fmr Ltd. Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 333 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 361,466 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.