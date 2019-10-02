As Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lowered Position by $411,516; Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding as Stock Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 14,359 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $237.98. About 63,984 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 406,626 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 167,142 shares. 1,540 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Fiera accumulated 184,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate invested in 162,186 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 11,754 shares. 4,545 are held by Us Bancshares De. Twin Focus Cap Partners Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 31,294 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.33% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 137,828 shares. Stifel owns 46,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 0% or 67,580 shares in its portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opp by 28,980 shares to 792,291 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) by 170,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares to 726,333 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Research And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Da Davidson & holds 1,013 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 3,034 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 52,617 shares. Bath Savings holds 44,018 shares. Archford Strategies reported 25 shares. City Hldg Commerce owns 25 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 6,480 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com accumulated 41,439 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 25,952 shares. Arrow Financial has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 64,938 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio.