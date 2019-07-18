As Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Market Valuation Rose, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Holding by $411,516; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Akre Capital Management Has Increased Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 36,227 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 476,719 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Creative Planning accumulated 14,880 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 113,700 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 5,796 shares. Carroll Financial Associate has 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fmr Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Robinson Cap Management Limited Com has 1.84% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 480,908 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 19,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 361,466 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) by 916,589 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Fund Inc. (CHN) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M.