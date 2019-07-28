As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Rose, Robinson Capital Management Lowered Position by $5.17 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Its Stake in Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) as Shares Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 135.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 3.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.83 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.44 million market cap company. It closed at $13.02 lastly. It is up 7.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr owns 1 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 181,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 526,228 shares. Robinson Capital Mngmt Lc holds 480,908 shares. Creative Planning owns 14,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc accumulated 0% or 29,617 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 29,425 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 361,466 shares. Smith Moore And invested 0.24% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 137,127 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 19,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 242,083 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 16,800 were reported by Koshinski Asset Management.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Cal Muni Bond (EVM) by 81,958 shares to 204,663 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bd Fd (DSM) by 52,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8,718 shares to 571,907 shares, valued at $37.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,050 shares, and cut its stake in Dean Foods Co New (Put) (NYSE:DF).