As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Cut Stake by $422,700

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 1.77 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Sarepta Into PROMOVI Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP) by 76,683 shares to 288,930 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Invesco Limited holds 181,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com has 526,228 shares. Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 480,908 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 188,791 shares. 15,000 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers. Guggenheim accumulated 361,466 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 4,669 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 137,127 shares. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 124,718 shares. Karpus Management owns 56,883 shares. Peoples Fincl Corp owns 1,715 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 14,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M worth of stock or 37,880 shares. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 9,533 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hendley & reported 4,310 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 4,166 shares stake. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.05% or 8,505 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson owns 52,780 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.11% or 5,043 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings, a New York-based fund reported 9,555 shares. Tiedemann Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 28,920 shares stake. Principal Fincl stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 0.24% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Natixis has 1.27 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 769 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rdl Fincl Inc reported 0.18% stake.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Raymond James: Aflac Will Benefit From Yen Exchange Rate This Year – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for a Noisy Market – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Aflac – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3,967 shares to 36,031 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.66M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.