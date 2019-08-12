As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Cut Position; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Stake In Texas Instrs (TXN) Was Has Lifted

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 1.31M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 14,501 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,557 are held by Smith Moore &. Brave Asset invested in 23,331 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citigroup holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Of London Management invested in 120,588 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Stifel Corporation owns 46,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 5,142 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 361,466 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 62,469 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Com has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,002 shares. Moreover, Peoples Ser has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,715 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares to 133,432 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares to 11,941 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).