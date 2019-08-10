As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Price Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.17 Million Its Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Commonwealth Financial Has Cut Its Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 19,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 225,011 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 242,083 shares in its portfolio. 1 are held by Fmr Ltd. Rivernorth Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.18 million shares. Michigan-based Robinson Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Assoc holds 150,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And holds 0.24% or 80,557 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 15,550 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc stated it has 333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 107,999 are owned by Lincoln Natl. 13,300 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Comm Inc. 49,002 are owned by Dakota Wealth Management. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,545 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 157,168 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 18,040 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR) by 94,518 shares to 110,293 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 386,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares to 104,258 shares, valued at $29.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc owns 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 674,804 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Company accumulated 70,605 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 111,478 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 7,370 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 127,875 shares. Woodstock has invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Patten Patten Tn holds 9,955 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 5,594 shares stake. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 0.11% stake. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Com invested in 86,854 shares. Stack, a Montana-based fund reported 263,180 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.21% or 53,005 shares. Moreover, West Oak Lc has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,455 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).