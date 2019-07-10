As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Cut by $5.17 Million Its Stake; Oppenheimer & Company Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) Decreased by $393,372 as Market Value Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 61,371 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 59.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 14,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 1.85M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 29/03/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID MOVING TOWARD DEAL IN SECOND QUARTER: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.62M for 7.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,357 shares to 60,422 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

