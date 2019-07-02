As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Valuation Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 57,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 462,542 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97 million, up from 404,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 4.61 million shares traded or 428.62% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 68,972 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 78,750 shares to 132,696 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 22,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,217 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 138,602 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 44,484 shares. Kings Point Management has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 3,174 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 31,247 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 2,332 shares. Art Lc holds 0.17% or 28,403 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 31,245 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 123,288 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Vanguard Grp reported 10.49 million shares. Fmr Llc holds 1.10M shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 667,646 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3,483 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,406 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares to 465,762 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 120,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Cal Muni Bond (EVM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 1,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Management stated it has 23,331 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.11% or 1.23 million shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 49,002 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 225,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 5,725 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 1,530 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 150,139 shares. Karpus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,883 shares. 120,588 were accumulated by City Of London Mngmt. Smith Moore And invested in 80,557 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 46,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 12,262 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.