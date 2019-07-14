As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Westwood Management Has Lifted Holding in Cdw (CDW)

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 189.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 20,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,525 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 564,147 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,625 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 49,732 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.32% or 4,980 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Company reported 19,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 897,281 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has 16,629 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Optimum Investment Advsrs has 2,280 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,396 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.47% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 18,085 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. ALESIO STEVEN W sold 20,013 shares worth $1.79M. On Friday, February 8 ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 10,000 shares. CORLEY CHRISTINA M also sold $1.38 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. 4,000 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $360,800 were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V..

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Comcast, Group 1 Automotive, CDW and Target – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDW: A 100% Potential Return In 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OMFL, PILL: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,800 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 137,127 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Cap Prns Limited Liability accumulated 113,700 shares. 15,550 are held by Bb&T Limited Liability Co. Van Eck Associates reported 150,139 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 0.05% or 107,999 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap, a -based fund reported 12,262 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 49,002 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 4,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 181,234 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 29,425 shares. 1St Source Bancshares reported 124,718 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.