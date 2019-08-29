As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Lowered Holding by $941,208; Southernsun Asset Management Increases Stake in Dycom Industries (DY)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 8.69% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 1.11M shares traded or 201.23% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 83,365 shares traded or 25.26% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 381,526 are owned by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 29,340 shares. Scout Invests owns 232,704 shares. 515,394 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Hawk Ridge Mngmt Lp has 0.87% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 90,000 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Art Advsr Ltd Llc owns 13,401 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 44,403 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability invested in 32,374 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% or 676 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 35,773 shares. 101,760 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 18,737 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 13,439 shares to 943,868 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 490,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Ene (KMF) by 521,166 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 301,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance New York Mun Bd Fd (ENX).