As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Karpus Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose, Prudential Financial Trimmed Its Position

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 28,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, down from 173,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $167.92. About 1.45M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 63,643 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Global Payments Inc (GPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Global Payments (GPN) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS) Preliminary Proxy Shows the Two Started Talking in January Amid Sector Consolidation Frenzy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 179,710 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,169 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. On Thursday, February 14 JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 600 shares. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M also sold $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,484 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Limited reported 200 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc invested in 34 shares. 5,716 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1.05M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 318,047 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Co has 10,799 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 107,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 862 shares. S&Co invested in 6,398 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 35 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Sarepta Into PROMOVI Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Apps Would Add Fuel To Smartsheet’s PaaS Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Sec In (WIA) by 163,633 shares to 282,383 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock California Municipal Income Tr (BFZ) by 58,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated holds 59,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 29,617 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1607 Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 113,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 172,678 shares stake. City Of London Investment has 120,588 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.32% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 4,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 18,040 shares. 526,228 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Stifel Financial Corp holds 46,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).