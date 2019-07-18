As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Brave Asset Management Holding in Freeport (FCX) Has Raised by $3.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 79,854 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 18.01 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 19,604 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 172,678 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 2,702 shares. Oppenheimer Com reported 0% stake. Fiera Corporation reported 299,560 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 12,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,545 shares. Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 56,866 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. Invesco has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 39,299 shares to 194,697 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (NYSE:LEO) by 426,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,731 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet Launches Accelerators for IT PMO, M&A, and Professional Services – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares to 5,112 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Ltd Company stated it has 14,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peoples Svcs Corp reported 268 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 467 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,999 shares. Sigma Planning owns 13,289 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 17,815 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0% or 10,825 shares. American National Ins Tx owns 13,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp holds 853,058 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 15,000 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited stated it has 86,700 shares. Calamos Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 40,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.22 million shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper Hangs In There – FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Buy The China Induced Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Has More Problems On Its Hands Than Just Low Copper Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.