As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Karpus Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $941,208; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Raised Stake by $1.32 Million as Shares Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 16,434 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 15,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 1.17M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,331 were reported by Brave Asset. 333 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assocs. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt owns 12,262 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 181,234 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,105 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 0% or 46,593 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,550 shares. Koshinski Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 60,606 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,142 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 526,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth reported 49,002 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com stated it has 1,540 shares. 137,127 are held by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Raymond James Service Advsrs invested in 62,469 shares.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hindustan Zinc Limited: Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Apps Would Add Fuel To Smartsheet’s PaaS Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ny Amt Free Mun Income (NRK) by 188,634 shares to 7.25M shares, valued at $92.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 301,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allegro Merger Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 137,507 shares. Arvest State Bank Tru Division reported 1.37% stake. Albion Fin Ut stated it has 1.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Central Fincl Bank Communications owns 35,429 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il reported 183,834 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.3% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,673 shares. Veritable LP holds 32,874 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Llc owns 55,900 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Vision Capital has invested 1.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sit Invest Associate Inc holds 137,400 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 33,515 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio.