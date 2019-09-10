As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Karpus Management Cut Stake by $941,208; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) Position by $331,920; Share Price Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 4,262 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 85,295 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 92,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 3.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,234 were accumulated by Invesco. Brave Asset reported 23,331 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 14,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 5,796 shares. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 480,908 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 1,540 shares. City Of London Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 120,588 shares. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 29,425 shares. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.32% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 150,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.41% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 124,718 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 5,725 shares.

Another recent and important Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectoiq Acq Corp by 1.32 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 70,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Capital Acq Corp.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Donates $400000 for Housing and Revitalization Efforts in Sacramento – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).