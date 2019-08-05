As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Were Volatile, Karpus Management Trimmed Position by $941,208; Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 50,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 218,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.53 million, up from 167,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 713,766 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Limited Liability Co reported 113,700 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 14,880 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 14,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 137,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 49,002 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 400 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 157,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Focus Cap Lc has 0.18% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 31,294 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 15,000 were reported by Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Smith Moore accumulated 0.24% or 80,557 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 4,545 shares. Peoples Fincl Services invested in 0.01% or 1,715 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 210 shares. Robinson Mngmt Llc holds 1.84% or 480,908 shares in its portfolio.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectoiq Acq Corp by 1.32M shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 70,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyld Mich Qlty Fd (MIY).

