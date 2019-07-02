As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Rose, Oakmont Partners Decreased Position by $495,708; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 68,372 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 7,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 76,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 6.34M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 37,975 shares to 54,150 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 5,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 3,955 shares to 14,382 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $490,228 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.