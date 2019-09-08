As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Decreased by $495,708 Its Stake; As Encana (ECA) Stock Declined, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted by $392,763 Its Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 70,521 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares to 13,117 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers owns 29,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln owns 107,999 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld has 5,142 shares. Rivernorth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18M shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co reported 1,530 shares. 15,000 are owned by Staley Advisers. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Oppenheimer & Communications invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 113,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Goodwin Daniel L owns 56,866 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 526,228 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 46,593 shares.