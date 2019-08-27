As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Price Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Cut Holding; As Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Price Declined, Holder American Century Companies Has Cut Holding by $2.87 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 73,060 shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 69,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 105,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 175,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.90% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 137,995 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA)

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Ny Insured Fd (MHN) by 160,087 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmfd (NID) by 131,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Capital Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 150,139 are held by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Karpus Inc stated it has 56,883 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 181,234 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 242,083 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 18,040 shares. 137,127 are held by Wells Fargo And Communications Mn. Dakota Wealth stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Capital Limited Company has invested 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Invest Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 60,606 are owned by Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 1,530 shares. Carroll Assoc invested in 333 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated reported 1,540 shares.

More news for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Rush Enterprise (RUSHA) a Good Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Price-to-Book Value Picks to Improve Portfolio Returns – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 213,238 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $143.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 175,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.