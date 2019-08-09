As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Value Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped by $6.92 Million Its Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Lowered Its Position by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 536,181 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 3,379 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 1St Source Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 124,718 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc has 12,262 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr holds 0% or 62,469 shares. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.41% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 14,880 are held by Creative Planning. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Management invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Asset invested in 242,083 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc accumulated 5,796 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Carroll Assoc has 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,540 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 18,040 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 19,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Apps Would Add Fuel To Smartsheet’s PaaS Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 435,042 shares to 520,664 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 106,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,063 shares, and cut its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (NASDAQ:GARS).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars: Eldorado Offer Nixed, Icahn’s Exit Number May Be A Bridge Too Far At This Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.