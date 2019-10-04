As Putnam Master Intermediate (PIM) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Sit Investment Associates Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Position; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Holder Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $535,435

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Inc (PIM) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 355,044 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.97 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.57 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Putnam Master Intermediate Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 82,292 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 23,620 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 26,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.21. About 465,777 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 6.93% less from 11.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Gp owns 5,000 shares. 10,025 are held by Next Financial Grp Inc. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 5,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com holds 28,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James reported 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Lpl Ltd Co has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Shufro Rose & Co holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 478 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). 1.19M are held by 1607 Cap Ltd. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has 40,593 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 101,847 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 0.04% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 31,046 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Government (EGF) by 27,258 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Doubleline Opp Credit Fd Dbl (DBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank owns 2,398 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 45,830 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Viking Investors LP owns 450,432 shares. Westwood Hldg Gru owns 47,368 shares. Indiana & Inv Mgmt Com reported 1,373 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl invested in 14,866 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And reported 0.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,442 shares. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barbara Oil accumulated 3,000 shares. 42,078 were accumulated by Decatur Capital Management. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Ltd Liability accumulated 2,230 shares. Essex Finance Serv Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 3,931 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 25,938 shares to 48,613 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

