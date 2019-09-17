As Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Share Value Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Lowered Holding by $2.20 Million; F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $138.50 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 550,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.22M market cap company. It closed at $4.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 7.48 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.32 million, down from 9.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 557,146 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Finance Corporation invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 88,796 shares. Pacific Glob Investment owns 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 7,983 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 63,100 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 166,085 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com invested in 0.68% or 541,753 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 4.07M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Limited Com holds 0.18% or 5,640 shares. Korea Invest invested in 455,300 shares. Moreover, Campbell Communication Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,182 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 66,038 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 7,633 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 3.90 million shares to 18.43M shares, valued at $132.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 804,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 28.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 6.93% less from 11.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap invested 0.03% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has 28,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 5,742 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 40,593 shares. Invesco holds 599,664 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 10,025 shares. Citigroup accumulated 4,669 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 7.97 million shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Us Bancshares De reported 95 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 105,523 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs holds 36,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company owns 22,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 478 are held by Blackrock.