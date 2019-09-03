As Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Market Valuation Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Upped Holding; Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose While Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 106,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 39,677 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 29,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 26,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 422,172 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Fincl In stated it has 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cornerstone invested 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hightower Advsr Limited Co invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bb&T Ltd Company owns 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 89,199 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 925 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 11,550 shares. Rampart Communications Limited Liability invested in 15,349 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc holds 4,414 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 498,110 shares. 1,070 were accumulated by City Hldg. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Halsey Associates Ct reported 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 12,048 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 60,135 shares to 8.72 million shares, valued at $71.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 12.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 25,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0% or 35,286 shares. Shufro Rose Llc holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 1,500 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr accumulated 17,985 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 1.74 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 66,374 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,742 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 0.03% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs accumulated 15,912 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Com owns 166,532 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). 271,701 are held by State Bank Of America De. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM).