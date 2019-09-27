As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stock Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Lowered Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised Its Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 106,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 570,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 676,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 67,943 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 42,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.85 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 126,775 shares to 602,705 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Flt Rate Inc Opp Fd (JRO) by 99,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Dws Municipal Income Trust.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Investment Co Limited holds 0.05% or 97,606 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 14,430 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 3,052 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). 200,703 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Goodwin Daniel L reported 101,112 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 975 shares. Stifel Financial Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 21,316 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 231,280 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Envestnet Asset Inc has 290,813 shares.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,198 shares to 44,102 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,264 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Beacon Financial accumulated 45,095 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 709,417 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 24,448 were accumulated by Quadrant Limited Com. Cap Guardian Tru Company holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 765,727 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ledyard Savings Bank owns 13,527 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.26 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Communications Incorporated Ma holds 0.93% or 54,739 shares in its portfolio. American Bancorp holds 1.78% or 50,312 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited Com owns 4.27M shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability accumulated 47,734 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Milestone Grp holds 0.15% or 9,449 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,555 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 8,575 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JP Morgan managers agreed to help prosecutors in Australian cartel case to avoid charges, court told – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chase Bank opens first Albany-area retail branch with plans to open at least 7 more – Albany Business Review” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.