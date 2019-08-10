As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.05 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its 2U (TWOU) Position as Stock Price Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.81 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.16M market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.71 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 88,307 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 50,000 shares to 692,569 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM).

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0363 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2016, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions Announce DMP Factory 500 – Integrating the Best of Additive and Subtractive to Transform Manufacturing – PR Newswire” published on September 10, 2018, Zacks.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Infineon Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now – Zacks.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Management Limited has 676,712 shares. City Holdg has 2,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 195,465 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 145,718 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 20,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 7,045 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 25,590 shares. 130,069 are owned by Raymond James Services. Macroview Invest Limited Co owns 3,992 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 7,149 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.02% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 10,310 shares. Creative Planning owns 24,040 shares.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 2U, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spotify Can’t Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “2U, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Education Stock Halted During Earnings Collapse – Schaeffers Research” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.