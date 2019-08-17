As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stock Price Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $684,124; Market Value Declined

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 75,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 93,486 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares to 133,432 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 149,875 shares. 145,718 are held by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 70,663 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 54,077 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 26,017 shares. Ckw Group holds 0.02% or 13,641 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 237,459 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 101,112 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc invested in 157,290 shares. Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Liability owns 61,893 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 223,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Pnc Fincl Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,045 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 975 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 500 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

