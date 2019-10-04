As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $743,211; Snow Capital Management LP Increased Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $1.14 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 106,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 570,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 676,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 78,249 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 20,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 421,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58 million, up from 401,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 4.31M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 111,000 shares to 654,319 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Flt Rt Inc (BGT) by 77,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Enh Muni Value Fd (NEV).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,644 shares to 440,933 shares, valued at $25.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 24,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,507 shares, and cut its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

