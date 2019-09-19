As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $743,211; Firsthand Capital Management Holding in Viasat (VSAT) Has Increased by $800,000 as Valuation Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 106,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 570,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 676,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 40,656 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 76,926 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Fd (MYC) by 108,233 shares to 148,233 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ca Amt (NKX) by 29,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 4,000 shares to 4,016 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

