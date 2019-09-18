As Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $417,067; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Market Value Declined While Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Holding by $2.51 Million

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 108,879 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 85.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 303,074 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO HAS BEEN TAKING CLOSER LOOK AT ORGANIZATION SINCE NOV.: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – MOVES-BMO Real Estate names European logistics manager; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – ON MAY 27, FRAUDSTERS CONTACTED CO CLAIMING THEY POSSESS CERTAIN PERSONAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR LIMITED NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal CEO Seeks to Speed Up Efficiency Improvements; 29/05/2018 – BMO SAYS CLIENTS WON’T LOSE MONEY FROM INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – BMO Names New Real Estate Investment Banker With Deals in Offing; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS U.S. SEGMENT GROWING FASTER THAN REST OF BANK; 15/05/2018 – LSB Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of Montreal Forbids Shorting Cannabis Stocks Due To High Volatility – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q3 EPS of Cdn$2.38 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 67,784 shares to 210,733 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 66,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16B for 10.02 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Infineon (IFNNY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on July 10, 2017. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,149 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Goodwin Daniel L holds 101,112 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 238,561 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 25,590 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Private Advisor Group Limited Company owns 10,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 231,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 975 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). United Capital Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 289,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 14,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 144,367 shares. Glovista Invests Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 44,225 shares. 602,684 are owned by Morgan Stanley.