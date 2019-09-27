As Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Glovista Investments Trimmed by $417,067 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Randolph Co Has Raised Its Holding

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 43,839 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63M, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 4.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 270,388 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cwm Lc reported 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saratoga Rech & Invest Management owns 657,238 shares. Howard Capital Management holds 3.95% or 207,590 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Huntington State Bank has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 198,876 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 4,996 shares. Archon Partners Ltd has 101,500 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schulhoff And Co has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,240 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc accumulated 207,168 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 330,595 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 23,771 shares to 84,015 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, City Of London Limited has 0.05% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 97,606 shares. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Raymond James Advisors holds 136,990 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Moreover, Macroview Investment Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 14,430 shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Pnc Gp has 7,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 290,813 shares. 138,827 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 34,300 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 200,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,752 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 427,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio.