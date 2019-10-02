As Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Lowered Holding by $417,067; Green Valley Investors Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 41,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 591,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.36 million, down from 632,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 6.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 58,809 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 3,600 shares to 20,240 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cls Investments Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 97,606 are held by City Of London. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 602,684 shares. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 9,517 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 10,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 126,094 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 290,813 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 14,430 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 144,367 shares. 11,500 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 975 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 15,500 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,500 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr invested in 171,209 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 10.74 million shares or 1.34% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 44,744 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 65,500 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 67,110 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Golub Group Inc Ltd reported 18,443 shares. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 1.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.99M shares. 61,664 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Co holds 0.54% or 39,702 shares in its portfolio. Jones Lllp reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Chester Capital Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 5,927 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. 192,600 were reported by Payden And Rygel. South State Corporation reported 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.