As Purecycle (PCYO) Stock Value Rose, Trigran Investments Has Lowered Position by $413,505; Citizens & Northern Has Increased Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 32,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 11,262 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 4.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.