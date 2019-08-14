As Purecycle (PCYO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Lowered Stake by $413,505; Clearline Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) as Market Valuation Declined

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 8,094 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.14% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 567,241 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) CEO Mark Harding on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Pure Cycle Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares to 242,087 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. MERRIFIELD C ANN also bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. COLELLA SAMUEL D also bought $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,627 was made by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares to 70,681 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,971 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics: The Time To Buy Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.