As Purecycle (PCYO) Stock Price Rose, Trigran Investments Cut Its Stake by $413,505; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Lowered Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.81M, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 893,775 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 18,655 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) CEO Mark Harding on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2017.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30M shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $170.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.55M for 19.17 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

