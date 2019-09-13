As Purecycle (PCYO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Trigran Investments Trimmed Holding by $750,220; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Raised Holding by $578,400

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 54,782 shares traded or 124.10% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 179,450 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares to 927,168 shares, valued at $40.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 334,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) 3.0% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Additional 127 Lot Closings and Water Acquisition – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hilton holds 0% or 25 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 249,465 shares. 14,176 are held by Us Bancorporation De. Cibc Markets stated it has 15,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com holds 10,436 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei owns 17,568 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 247,107 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 255,398 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset owns 386,487 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd invested in 0.01% or 7,611 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 2.39 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv stated it has 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sigma Planning owns 37,464 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.