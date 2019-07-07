As Purecycle (PCYO) Share Value Rose, Holder Trigran Investments Lowered Position; Encana (ECA) Position Has Upped by Amg National Trust Bank

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12,195 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 4.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.19M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech Wins FAA Contract – Analyst Blog – NASDAQ” on June 12, 2014, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “May 06, 2019 – American International Group Inc Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Snap-on Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Teleflex Inc, Atmos Energy Corp – GuruFocus.com” published on May 06, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Why Pure Cycle (PCYO) Stock Is Gaining Today – TheStreet.com” on July 14, 2014. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Abercrombie & Fitch Beats Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel (AKS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Natural Gas Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana to commence additional buyback, reports Q2 production gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 3,687 shares to 219,228 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home (NYSE:HD) by 6,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,767 shares, and cut its stake in Total (NYSE:TOT).