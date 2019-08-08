As Purecycle (PCYO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trigran Investments Decreased Position by $413,505; Fortress Investment Group Decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position as Valuation Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 1.23 million shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 3,953 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2017. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Pure Cycle Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 95,515 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 27,053 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.53% stake. Sandler has 0.09% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 30,300 shares. Blair William & Il holds 5,571 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 269,300 shares. 33,556 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 171,311 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 30,592 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 125,000 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has 3.30M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability stated it has 5.02M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.