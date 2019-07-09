As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Washington Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.85 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 596,438 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 591,987 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 25/04/2018 – Puma Enters Wearables Sector; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT THE LATEST; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – Puma: EBIT Margin Expected to Reach Around 10% of Consolidated Net Sales by 2022 at Latest; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT DOES RESPECT OTHER BRANDS RIGHTS AND PATENTS; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 43 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 110,488 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amer Grp owns 99,687 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,200 are held by Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 15,957 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors, a Alabama-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 9,702 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 117,065 shares. Lincoln Natl invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.15M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.25 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $351,574 activity. 87 shares valued at $2,405 were sold by EYLER CHARLES R on Monday, February 4. BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold $48,426 worth of stock. Shares for $52,664 were sold by Lo Steven.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd has invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 105,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 16,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,263 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 13,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 0% or 174,291 shares. Pdts Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,926 shares. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Liability has 40,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 51,084 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 527,068 shares. Sarissa Cap Lp holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 1.42M shares.

