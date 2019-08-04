As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Great Point Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $18.23 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Upped Its Position in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by $388,360 as Stock Declined

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 479,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.27M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 17/05/2018 – Sportswear-Maker Puma to Open New York Flagship on Fifth Avenue; 16/03/2018 – Puma Energy hits record sales volume in 2017; 12/04/2018 – Puma Presents ‘World’s Fastest Annual Report’ at AGM; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 20/03/2018 – Puma to Propose 2018 Dividend Between 25%-35% of Consolidated Net Earnings; 12/04/2018 – PUMA PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE ONE-OFF DIV OF 12.50 EU/SHR FOR FINL; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 12/04/2018 – Puma Apologizes for Using Terms Associated With Drugs in Its Invitations; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY EBIT EU310M TO EU330M, SAW EU305M TO EU325M

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.80 million shares traded or 99.37% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarissa Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 8.27% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). 570,800 are held by Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Com. 396,487 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,181 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity reported 0% stake. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,962 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 17,351 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,854 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1.13% or 1.88 million shares. Synovus has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Etrade Mngmt holds 0.02% or 15,801 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 785,965 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 10,898 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Analysts await Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.90 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.17 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 246.15% negative EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $65.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 43,345 shares to 140,115 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 33,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,306 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM).