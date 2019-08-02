As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Market Valuation Declined, Tang Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stock Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Holding by $910,110

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 707,817 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 1.27M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/05/2018 – Puma Hits New High as Kering Lets Go of Sporting-Goods Maker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Puma Biotechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBYI); 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE SEES FY 2018 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN THE RANGE OF € 310 MILLION TO € 330 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 FX-ADJ SALES GROWTH 10%-12%; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology Will Receive an Upfront Payment as Well as Potential Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments Totaling Up to $34.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Synovus Fincl holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,443 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Point Partners Ltd Liability Co has 3.46% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Macquarie reported 987,168 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,899 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 200 shares. American Century owns 82,166 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 1.77 million shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.72% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Mackay Shields Ltd has 13,683 shares. Parametric Limited Co holds 0% or 109,069 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 2.95M shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 57,600 shares. Manchester Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 199 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $14,468 activity. Shares for $2,472 were sold by BRYCE RICHARD PAUL on Monday, February 4. The insider AUERBACH ALAN H sold $9,591.

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Puma Biotech (PBYI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Puma Biotechnology Fell as Much as 40.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Puma Biotech (PBYI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aug 01, 2019 – Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Puma Biotechnology Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Criteo SA, Ferrari NV, Freshpet, ServiceMaster Global, CSG Systems International, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.