As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Columbus Circle Investors Raised Stake in Ringcentral (RNG)

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 61,490 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Puma Enters Wearables Sector; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M VS $755M IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 12/04/2018 – Puma Lifts Earnings Forecast on Strong Sales and Profitability; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On PUMA Masterfund S-8 Class B Notes; 20/03/2018 – Puma Issues Mid-Term Financial Outlook and Dividend Policy; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS THE CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79M, up from 983,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 18,557 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Great Point Ptnrs Lc has invested 3.46% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 6,536 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 20,679 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 1,306 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 6,477 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 17,418 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Llc accumulated 254,738 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0% or 174,291 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 6,086 shares. 5,402 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation.

