As Pulte Homes (PHM) Share Value Rose, Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Holding; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 24,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 380,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.86 lastly. It is down 3.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 132,607 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares to 314,589 shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 102,696 shares. 57,636 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,482 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp reported 4.14 million shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP owns 178,311 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. 260,641 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 0.03% or 12,308 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.24% stake. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 9,989 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 80,189 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $128,114 activity. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought 25,000 shares worth $343,250. Peed Daniel sold $64,233 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock. 400 shares valued at $6,446 were bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.4% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Swiss Bancorp has 47,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs, a Michigan-based fund reported 657 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt has 157,012 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability owns 16,188 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.69 million shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 172,710 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,100 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Pitcairn Communication has 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 16,300 shares. Intl Group owns 15,639 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Citigroup has 14,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

