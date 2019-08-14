As Pulte Group (Put) (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Highbridge Capital Management Increased Position; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, White Pine Capital Raised Its Position by $1.06 Million

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 81,437 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 34,349 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares to 63,745 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,480 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

