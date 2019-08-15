As Pulte Group (Put) (PHM) Market Valuation Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Increased Stake by $10.80 Million; Js Capital Management Decreased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $10.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 501,277 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Neumann Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,314 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 105,959 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Co has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cutter Brokerage has 8,307 shares. Financial Advisory Serv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,104 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 165,780 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Limited reported 1,898 shares. Notis invested in 14,170 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 110,192 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.25% or 47,344 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PulteGroup Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PulteGroup and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 2,798 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 81,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,200 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).