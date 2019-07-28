As Pulte Group (PHM) Valuation Rose, Greenhaven Associates Lowered Its Holding by $1.58 Million; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder At Bancorp Has Cut Its Stake

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,704 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 123,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.47 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 2.63M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Management Limited Co has 1.16M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.23% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.07% or 19,124 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 5.57 million shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Villere St Denis J And Company Limited Liability Corp holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 5.27 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 73,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Macquarie Gru reported 200,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Victory Incorporated invested 0.08% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) on Behalf of Cypress Shareholders and Encourages Cypress Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,850 shares to 44,590 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 102,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.