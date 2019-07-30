As Pulte Group (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Lifted by $2.99 Million Its Holding; Equinix (ESRT) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Upped Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 222.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 110,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,745 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 49,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 4.51M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc (ESRT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 1.27 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA) by 150,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 26,589 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 63,468 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Resolution Capital Limited owns 9.25M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd owns 81,009 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.24% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 17,509 shares. State Street Corp owns 3.35M shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Northern Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 1,257 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.14% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Netflix crash: Beware of hot stocks – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Reasons For BTIG’s Bearish Turn On Empire State Realty Trust – Benzinga” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.’s (ESRT) CEO Tony Malkin on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 113,769 shares to 114,207 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,730 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).