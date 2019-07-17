As Pulte Group (PHM) Stock Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Stake; Rwwm Has Decreased Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake by $437,760

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 435,536 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 758.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 274,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 310,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 36,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 1.37M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd has 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 28,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fred Alger Inc stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera reported 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Highlander Ltd invested in 21,600 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 821,052 are held by Waddell And Reed. Ajo LP stated it has 151,418 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 37,131 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 159,796 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 101 shares. Punch & Assocs Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.54% or 78,565 shares. Moors Cabot holds 7,176 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 416,355 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 22,150 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.83M for 28.17 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 208,707 shares to 669,708 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,981 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 0.29% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Marketfield Asset Management Limited Com reported 244,219 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 334,024 shares. 2.49 million are held by Boston Prns. Macquarie Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Pnc Fin Services has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.08% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 9,482 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 8.73M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Century owns 0.15% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 5.23M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt reported 114,488 shares stake. 86,300 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. 20,009 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Korea has 50,315 shares. Motco holds 100 shares.