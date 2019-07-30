As Pulte Group (PHM) Shares Rose, Menta Capital Increased by $892,809 Its Holding; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Veritable LP Has Decreased Holding by $414,765

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 10.77M shares traded or 114.70% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Net $53.3M; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 305.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 33,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,886 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 10,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 4.51M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 870,353 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $50.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 909,988 are owned by Sg Americas. Fukoku Mutual Life Com reported 3,200 shares. D E Shaw And reported 547,152 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 4,312 shares. Seabridge Ltd Liability invested in 0.85% or 164,977 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.07% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 24.82M shares. 284,514 were accumulated by Zwj Inv Counsel. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 75,674 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Security National Tru holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 17,318 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 81,854 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 15,783 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 35,790 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 20,256 shares to 29,538 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 106,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,835 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc has 0.34% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Btc Cap has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 244,219 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,188 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 321,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Synovus reported 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Huntington State Bank owns 3,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Department has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 34,195 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc. 36,635 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Swiss Bankshares owns 890,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 21,915 shares.