As Pulte Group (PHM) Shares Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake by $341,496; Montgomery Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $620,725 as Valuation Declined

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 1.09 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 253,955 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,582 shares to 10,454 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 14,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.09 million for 25.89 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.