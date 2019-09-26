As Pulte Group (PHM) Share Value Rose, Holder Wilsey Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Increased Brunswick (BC) Holding by $795,375 as Stock Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 17,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 148,485 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 130,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 774,989 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.10M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.

